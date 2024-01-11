Madhya Pradesh: Teachers Meet Commissioner For Redressal Of Grievances In Sendhwa | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Many higher secondary school teachers in the state face delays in clearing DA arrears due to inaction by local officials. Moreover, teachers in Sendhwa are grappling with persistent double standards in various aspects of their profession, right from their initial appointments to current issues.

Pending since 2018, the pay-scale issue for numerous higher secondary school teachers spurred a delegation to meet assistant commissioner Vivek Kumar Yupta at the Barwani assistant commissioner's office. Immediate instructions were given to the branch in-charge Palsikar to address the problems promptly.

Despite the branch in-charge revealing that the case had been forwarded to the higher office, the assistant commissioner urged the teachers' union to engage with senior officials for a swift resolution. Expulsions from the Higher Secondary Teachers Association followed for several individuals.

Teachers emphasised the long-standing issues from 2018, such as inappropriate appointments of juniors to higher in-charge roles and principal positions.

Meanwhile, a delegation met the tribal development Bhopal district commissioner to address inconsistencies, urging the withdrawal of orders breaching rules and advocating for seniority and reservation adherence in filling posts. The teacher's association, under the leadership of MPs Gajendra Patel and Sumer Singh Solanki, plans to convey the issues to the government through public representatives, seeking immediate resolutions.