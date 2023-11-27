Madhya Pradesh: Teachers Await Overdue Arrear Instalments Of 4% DA | Representative Image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the state government finance department's directive to disburse the pending dearness allowance instalments, approximately 1500 teachers in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district were yet to receive their dues.

The discontent among teachers persists due to the non-payment of these arrears. As per reports, the finance department issued an order on July 19, mandating a four per cent hike in dearness allowance for government employees, effective from January 1 this year.

It was instructed the allocation of the arrears from January 1 to June 30 should be disbursed alongside the salaries of October, November and December.

However, the arrear instalments have not been disbursed as scheduled, causing discontent among the teachers. Despite the government's order, the instalments for October and November remain unpaid, with only two out of the three instalments pending.

When contacted, development block education officer Sunil Kumar Ostwal said the issue regarding the payment of the pending instalments of the four per cent dearness allowance to government teachers is currently under process.