Madhya Pradesh: Teacher held for harassing girl on pretext of giving music lessons in Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A music teacher of a private school has been arrested for sexually harassing a minor girl student on the pretext of giving her music lessons. Police have booked the school teacher, identified as Shailendra Goja, under the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012.

A resident of Mandsaur, Goja is currently staying in Meghnagar town of Jhabua district. He has been booked under Section 354 (criminal force with the intention to outrage modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), and the relevant sections of POCSO Act.

The minor girl in her complaint to police said the music teacher used to make sexual advances on her after music classes in the school. Whenever she resisted his move, the teacher used to threaten to kill her, the complainant said. The teacher had even called the minor to his house and molested her on the pretext of teaching her music.

According to the police, the accused teacher made the girl lie to her parents that she was visiting her friend’s place and instead she would go to the teacher’s house to get music lessons.

Even on January 7, the teacher called the girl to his house. On the pretext of giving her music lesson, the teacher held her hand and made physical advances. When the girl resisted, the teacher tore her clothes and threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The girl later confided in her family and narrated her ordeal. The parents approached the Meghnagar police on Wednesday and filed a complaint.

