Madhya Pradesh: Incident of PDS foodgrain being stolen from vehicle comes to light in Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when a large number of poor are not getting foodgrain, the business of stealing foodgrain from the vehicles engaged in its supply is flourishing. One such case came to light on Saturday on the Jhabua-Meghnagar road near village Kaidavad, where miscreants were caught stealing foodgrains from a truck engaged in transporting PDS foodgrains. According to information, truck number MP-45/H-8150 was heading towards Jhabua with PDS foodgrains (wheat, rice) from Meghnagar warehouse.

The truck was stopped on Jhabua – Meghnagar road near Kaidavad, and miscreants started unloading the grains. Some passers-by informed the police who went there but could not find the driver. The matter was brought to the notice of senior police officers along with food officers, after which Jhabua SDM and tehsildar reached the spot. On the instructions of the officers, the police brought the vehicle to the Kotwali. Late evening, the officials of the Food Department filed a report in this matter.

Station in-charge Surendra Gadaria said that the officer of the Food Department has given a written complaint and action will be taken after probing the matter. Efforts to contact the in-charge DSO LN Garg proved futile as incoming services on his mobile were stopped. Efforts were also made to contact Ashish Azad, GSO of Jhabua area but his mobile also remained switched off.