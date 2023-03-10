Madhya Pradesh: Target regular defaulters for revenue collection in March tells West Discom MD to staff

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The managing director of Madhya Pradesh MP Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited West Discom), Amit Tomar chaired a meeting with the members of the Electricity department at Dhar district headquarters on Friday.

Addressing the employees and officers Tomar said that, the month of March is special for revenue collection. Every worker associated with the power company should collect revenue by targeting regular defaulters in the remaining three weeks of March.

He added the revenue amount of crores of rupees is yet to be collected from parts of Dhar including Rajgarh, Manawar, Kukshi and others. Hence, Tomar instructed the workers to collect the electricity dues from domestic, agricultural, non-domestic, industry and other consumers.

If someone does not deposit the amount even after repeated notices, the connection would be cut and legal action will be taken, he said. He also asked the employees to work seriously in the matter of consumer services like CM Helpline, Samadhan, Urjas and Call Center 1912. The chief engineer of Indore zone Puneet Dubey, new superintending engineer of Dhar Dilip Kumar Gathe and executive engineer RK Rajalwal were prominently present.