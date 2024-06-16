Indore June 16 Weather Update: Pre-Monsoon Rains Lash City, Monsoon Arrival Likely In 10 Days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the pre-monsoon showers lashed the city on Saturday, officials of the Regional Meteorological Department forecast a delay in arrival of monsoon in Indore. Moreover, the officials believe that the monsoon arrival will take place in the state from Chhindwara and Pandhurna and nearby districts and it will reach Indore in 10 days i.e. around June 25.

Earlier, the monsoon arrival date in the state was predicted between June 16 and 20. “Pre-monsoon activities are taking place across the state and it will be continued on Sunday as well. However, the monsoon current from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal will be weakened due to which advancement of monsoon to be slowed down after June 20,” Ved Prakash Singh, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department, said. He added that the Chhindwara and Seoni regions will see some monsoon rains from June 17 but farmers have been advised not to sow crops which are dependent on monsoon rains.

Meanwhile, the senior scientist said that districts of Indore and Ujjain divisions including Indore will witness pre-monsoon showers coupled with thundering and hailstorms on Sunday as well. Indore received intermittent rainfall on Saturday evening with varied intensity in different parts of the city. The weather centre at the city Airport recorded 7.1 mm rainfall till evening. Citizens woke up to a sunny day with puffy clouds in the sky. However, the clouds turned dark by the evening and it poured at least for half an hour.

However, the temperature remained similar to what was recorded on Friday i.e. 36.2 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius above normal while the night temperature was 25.4 degrees Celsius, which was also one degree Celsius above normal. Winds blew in from the western direction for most part of the day. Morning and evening humidity was 73 per cent and 83 per cent, respectively.