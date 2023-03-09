Madhya Pradesh: Two killed, one seriously injured in road mishap in Dhar district

Representative Image |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons, including a gram panchayat employment assistant, were killed and one was gravely injured after a high-speed car crashed into a tree and overturned near Tirupati Ginning Factory on Petlawad Road in Badnawar of Dhar district on Wednesday night.

Badnawar police informed that Mukesh, 34, son of Gowardhan Singh Dangi, a resident of Kanawasa village, died on the spot. Two persons, including Mahendra, son of Jujharsingh, and Prahalad Singh, son of Padam Singh, both residents of Dudwal village, were gravely injured.

The police team took the duo to the Badnawar community health centre, from where doctors referred them to Ratlam district hospital, where Prahalad Singh died on the way to the hospital.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Mukesh was an employment assistant at Jalodkheta gram panchayat.

Though the cause of the accident has yet to be determined, looking at the condition of the car, it seems that the speed of the car was very high, which got uncontrolled and overturned after colliding with the tree.

As soon as information about the incident was received, a large number of people reached the spot and the hospital.

