Madhya Pradesh: Tantya Mama is our inspiration, guide, and messiah, says Umang Singhar

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Ex-minister and Gandhwani MLA Umang Singhar and his Congress workers welcomed Tantya Bhilís Gaurav Yatra in Gandhwani.

Singhar said that Tantya Mama is our inspiration, guide, and a messiah. He indicated that the current government is remembering tribal warriors only now due to their ulterior motives and raised questions to the Chief Minister that when is he planning to implement the Sixth schedule in the tribal predominant areas and when will he implement law entitling villagers to basic wages and leaved.

He said that schemes worth crores should not be stopped in his Legislative Assembly. These schemes are for the benefit of the tribals, he added.

Yatra was also welcomed in the village Pipli Panwa. Ex-MLA Ranjana Baghel, Swatantr Joshi, Shiv Pal Arya and many others addressed the program.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 11:02 PM IST