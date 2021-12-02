e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Delhi Air Pollution: All schools to remain close from tomorrow till further orders, says Environment Minister Gopal RaiIndia reports 9,765 new COVID-19 cases, 477 deaths in last 24 hoursMaharashtra: Congress MLA from Kolhapur North Chandrakant Jadhav passes away
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 01:05 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: EOW raids residential premises of Janpad Panchayat official in Balaghat, unearths properties worth crores

The official Ramesh Kumar Patel is posted as the coordinator at Khairlanji Janpad Panchyat in the district.
Staff Reporter
Advertisement

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Jabalpur zone raided residential premises of a Janpad Panchyat official in Balaghat district on Thursday morning and unearthed properties worth crores of rupees, sources said.

The official Ramesh Kumar Patel is posted as the coordinator at Khairlanji Janpad Panchyat in the district.

Superintendent of Police (SP), EOW, Jabalpur Zone Devendra Singh Rajput said that EOW received a complaint that Patel had amassed properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

“He was appointed as Gram Sahayak in April, 1988. Now, he has been promoted as coordinator of Janpad Panchyat. He has received Rs 35 lakh as salary throughout his service. But, his property is worth nearly Rs 1.23 crore,” he said.

Rajput said that search is continuing to discover more properties.

Sources said that documents related to bank lockers, life insurance policies, plots and houses had also been recovered in the search.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Cold winds, light rain bring down the day temperature by 6°C Madhya Pradesh: Cold winds, light rain bring down the day temperature by 6°C

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 01:05 PM IST
Advertisement