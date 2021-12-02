Madhya Pradesh: EOW raids residential premises of Janpad Panchayat official in Balaghat, unearths properties worth crores

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Jabalpur zone raided residential premises of a Janpad Panchyat official in Balaghat district on Thursday morning and unearthed properties worth crores of rupees, sources said.

The official Ramesh Kumar Patel is posted as the coordinator at Khairlanji Janpad Panchyat in the district.

Superintendent of Police (SP), EOW, Jabalpur Zone Devendra Singh Rajput said that EOW received a complaint that Patel had amassed properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

“He was appointed as Gram Sahayak in April, 1988. Now, he has been promoted as coordinator of Janpad Panchyat. He has received Rs 35 lakh as salary throughout his service. But, his property is worth nearly Rs 1.23 crore,” he said.

Rajput said that search is continuing to discover more properties.

Sources said that documents related to bank lockers, life insurance policies, plots and houses had also been recovered in the search.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 01:05 PM IST