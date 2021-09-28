e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 01:53 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' to be displayed at DAVV on Tuesday

The victory flame would be displayed as part of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' commemorative events.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal', commemorating India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, would be displayed at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya here on Tuesday, September 28.

The victory flame would be displayed as part of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' commemorative events.

In a grand ceremony, the flame would be displayed for staff and students at DAVV to pay their homage.

Last week, the victory flame was put on public display at Mhow railway station.

A heritage train operating from Mhow, which traverses through scenic hills of the Malwa region, had interspersed with tunnels, bridges, waterfalls and goes till Kalakund, was decked up with the tricolour and 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' banners.

DAVV has also made elaborate arrangements for the display of victory flame.

