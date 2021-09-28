Madhya Pradesh: MPOnline to release common entrance test ‘supplementary’ results

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Day after National Testing Agency declared “half-baked results” of common entrance test (CET)-2021, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Monday turned to MPOnline requesting for bailing out it from the problem the testing agency had landed it into.

DAVV asked MPOnline to release category wise results of CET, something which NTA did not do for it.

The online service provider for DAVV, which was “rejected” for conducting CET-2021, agreed to bail out the university from the problem it has got into.

After delaying it for several days, NTA had finally declared the results of CAT-2021 on Sunday evening but with a major “goof-up” for DAVV.

The results were declared without category wise rankings. Students when logged on to davv.nta.ac.in website to see their results were shocked to notice that only open rankings were declared by NTA.

Every year, two types of CET rankings are issued with the student’s score sheet.

One, the student’s open ranking and another category-wise ranking. Apart from SC/ST and OBC categories, women category rankings are also released.

This year’s CET score sheets only carried open rankings of students. DAVV wanted category wise rankings for CET counselling but NTA refused helping it out with that.

The NTA gave result data to DAVV which it now had forwarded to its reliable service provider, MPOnline.

It will now release “supplementary results” of CET which will have both open rankings declared by NTA and category wise ranking created by MPOnline.

CET was conducted for admission on 2515 seats in two phases across the country. The first phase exam was held on August 31 and second phase on September 4.

Students to get new score sheets from MPOnline

The online registrations for CET counselling will start tentatively from September 30. Students who appeared in CET will have to log on to MPOnline portal for registering online for CET counselling. As the students will register for CET, they will get a new score sheet which will have their all-India NTA open ranking and category wise ranking. Based on this sheet, students will be called for CET counselling. In other words, the NTA score sheet will become redundant.

“We don’t see things in that fashion. For us, NTA declared the open rankings of CET. And now, MPOnline will declare category-wise rankings of CET. NTA has a particular format of results. It followed that format. As the score sheet of NTA was not according to our requirements. So, we are getting results data calibrated from MPOnline,” said Kanhaiya Ahuja, CET-2021 coordinator.

The registration window will remain open till October 5. The CET counselling will tentatively start from October 8.

