Madhya Pradesh: Swachhta photo walk kick-starts from Rajwada in Indore, civic body gears up to maintain cleanliness

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation on Sunday kick-started Swachhta Photo Walk competition from Rajwada asking people to capture cleanliness of the city in their mobile phone cameras and win cash prizes.

Additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Soni said the competition has been organised to make residents get the feel of level of cleanliness standard maintained in Indore.

“Indore is going to surely hit a punch,” Soni said. Indore will hit a punch, is a slogan given by IMC for motivating its employees and residents to make efforts for bagging the cleanest city tag for the fifth time in a row.