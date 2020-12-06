Madhya Pradesh: Swachhta photo walk kick-starts from Rajwada in Indore, civic body gears up to maintain cleanliness

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation on Sunday kick-started Swachhta Photo Walk competition from Rajwada asking people to capture cleanliness of the city in their mobile phone cameras and win cash prizes.
Additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Soni said the competition has been organised to make residents get the feel of level of cleanliness standard maintained in Indore.
“Indore is going to surely hit a punch,” Soni said. Indore will hit a punch, is a slogan given by IMC for motivating its employees and residents to make efforts for bagging the cleanest city tag for the fifth time in a row.
At the inauguration of Swachhta Photo Walk competition, senior photographer Upendra Upadhyay imparted tips on photography and competition to participants present at the inaugural function. “Take photographs through different angles in different locations of the city. Do not use drones, only use mobile phones and cameras,” he said.
Additional municipal commissioner Shringar Srivastava said the facility to register online for competition will be available till December 7. The registration link is: https://forms.gle/ZqKuw27jsjK48x64A
The best photo selected will also be put in the exhibition. People need to send the link of their high resolution photographs from December 8-9 at email ID: swachhindore2021@gmail.com. Selected contestants will get first prize of Rs 51,000, second prize of Rs 31,000, third prize of Rs 11,000. The IMC will also give consolation prize of Rs 5,001 to 10 contestants.
