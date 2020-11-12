Mumbai's BMC asks wards to carry out cleanliness drive across city

Just two days ahead of the Diwali festival, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has directed all ward offices to carry out a ward wise cleanliness and sanitisation drive across the city on Thursday. As per a circular issued to all ward offices, the Assistant Municipal Commissioners of all wards have been asked to seek participation from citizens and public representatives for the cleanliness and sanitisation drive.

"Along with roads, bylanes, flyovers, parks, statues and monuments, bus stops, lakes, toilets, tourist spots, markets, commercial establishments, and other public places, should be extensively cleaned by seeking participation from the public, local corporators or other public representatives. The circular also states ward offices should ensure that Area Locality Managements and housing societies are segregating waste. Proper segregation and treatment of organic waste from gardens and vegetable markets should be ensured.

Since October 24, the city has seen a downward curve in terms of Covid cases and reported on an average 600 to 900 cases each day.

Besides this, fearing a second wave of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai after Diwali, BMC will be deploying additional marshals across the city to avoid overcrowding and ensure the wearing of masks. At least 40-50 marshals, accompanied by staff from the ward offices and police, will be deployed in each of the 24 administrative wards ahead of the festival and throughout.

Marshals are deployed to ensure cleanliness in the city and they can fine people for littering and spitting.

“We have faced a major spike post-Ganesh Chaturthi, it took loads of efforts to bring down these number of cases. During Diwali, which is one of the biggest festivals in the country, we have been cautious and ensure that we follow safety protocols, maintain hygiene. We are trying to ensure that the downward trend continues till the end of November and even post-Diwali if that happens, it will be a good sign.”

The official added, "Cleanliness drive with public participation is a symbol of how we will safeguard and protect our city from everything. Like we clean our home ahead of Diwali every year, we will clean our city too."