Madhya Pradesh: Sustainable development possible only by connecting with roots, says Mohan Yadav in Ujjain

Guests release a poster based on activities of Madhav Science College. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day international seminar “Panch Mahabhoot for Sustainable Development-Environment and Social Harmony” concluded here at Government Madhav Science College.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav during the closing ceremony said that we have learned a lesson in the Corona period that the protection of Panch Mahabhoot is necessary. “Let us carry the desired knowledge along with ancient knowledge as sustainable development is possible only by connecting with our roots,” said the minister. The three-day international seminar was organised under the joint aegis of Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Science Mhow and Government Madhav Science College.

Dr DK Sharma, vice-chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Science, Mhow, said in the seminar that the universe was created from Panch Mahabhuta and destruction is certain if the exploitation continues. Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, vice-chancellor of Vikram University said that Panch Mahabhoots are symbols of our culture as well as components of the environment. Atul Jain, general secretary of Deendayal Research Institute, New Delhi said that the definition of sustainable development has to be understood. We should take from nature as per requirement. President of Jan Bhagidari Samiti Mayur Shah said that sustainable development is possible by protecting the environment. Hitesh Shankar said that Panch Mahabhoot is eternal in the universe.

There were two technical sessions in the seminar, in which 18 participants read research papers and a poster exhibition was also organised on Panch Mahabhuta for sustainable development, environment and social harmony. A documentary on the horrors of Partition, Untold Stories, was also screened on the occasion.

Minister Dr Yadav also released the book “Tees” and “Seekh” edited by Hitesh Shankar on this occasion. The minister awarded five scientists, who belonged to the junior and senior categories, by the Zoological Society. Dr Jeevan Singh Solanki, head of the pharmaceutical department of Government Madhav Science College, was also awarded in this.

The best participants were awarded on a concluding day. A website of Sono Technology was also inaugurated by the chief guest. The poster of Madhav Science College dedicated to the activities of United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 02 Zero Hunger was also released in the programme. On this occasion, RR Kanhere, chairman of the Admission and Fee Regulatory Commission, Bharat Sharan Singh of MP Private University Regulatory Commission and experts from Australia, Germany, Bangladesh, USA, Gaya and other states also participated in the seminar. The programme was conducted by Dr Kalpana Singh and the gratitude was expressed by Dr Arpan Bhardwaj, additional director, department of higher education.