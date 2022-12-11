Indore: Scindia 'clears the air' on six special flights for 'down south'

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to ferry delegates from all over and especially from the southern states of the country, Union Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Saturday said six special flights will be operated from the city during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention and Global Investors Summit (GIS-2023) to be held here next month.

The decision was taken following the state government's request to strengthen air connectivity between the city and south India, the minister said. Scindia held a meeting with public representatives and officials here to review the preparations for both the international events.

Special flights

“In view of the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas convention and the Global Investors Summit, six special flights will be operated from Indore. These flights will connect Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to the city during both the events,” the minister told reporters after the meeting.

CM Chouhan hardsells events

Scindia said the state chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and other public representatives had brought to his attention the need to strengthen the city’s air connectivity with south Indian states during these events. As both the programmes are important, the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport is also being spruced up and equipped with world-class facilities, he said.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention will be held here between January 8, 2023 to January 10, 2023, while the Madhya Pradesh government is organising a two-day Global Investors' Summit Invest on January 10 and 11, 2023 to attract investors and industrialists from the Indian community across the globe.

Showcase cleanliness tag

Earlier, while addressing the review meeting, Scindia said guests should have a pleasant feeling even before they land here. He said the city’s cleanliness tag must be our USP and it must be hard sold to the guests even before they land. He also said that the Indore airport will get a major overhaul for the Big-Ticket event.

Rajwada-type look for airport

In the meeting, collector Dr Ilayaraja T and IMC Commissioner Pratibha Pal informed the minister about various activities regarding the event. IDA CEO, RP Ahirwar, informed about the beautification being done in various components of the airport. Union Minister Scindia said that efforts should be made to give Indore airport an antique look similar to that of the Rajwada. As soon as the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is over, there should be a time-bound roadmap for branding and reception in line with the Global Investors’ Summit. He said the officers of the airport management should have better coordination with the district administration and the guests should be welcomed according to the protocol.