Madhya Pradesh: Survey work underway for Indore-Manmad railway project in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A final ground survey is underway to ascertain the alignment of culverts, bridges for Indore-Manmad railway project here at Sendhwa city under Barwani district. Based on findings of survey, vertical, horizontal alignment of project will be decided.

Expressing contentment over work, Sangharsh Samiti head Manoj Marathe said that the project is strategically important and expected to boost the infrastructure & connectivity in the region. The survey work is being undertaken by Pune-based Monarch Company from Shirpur town (Dhule district) to Indore (MP). The survey is expected to be completed within two months.

The alignment or ground survey is a crucial activity for any linear infrastructure project as the survey provides accurate details of areas and topography. The survey samples and report will be submitted to the railway for further testing in the laboratory. Based on which, further speedy implementation of the project will be carried out. Later, the Railway will initiate the land acquisition and rehabilitation work from Nardana to Sendhwa for Manmad- Indore railway line. It was hoped that the work will get a boost and will be completed on priority.

