Madhya Pradesh: Sendhwa police conduct mock drill to check preparedness

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): To check preparedness to counter riots or any untoward incident in the city, Sendhwa police conducted a mock drill on Sunday. The police conducted various exercises under its emergency response plan.

On the call of SP Deepak Kumar Shukla and ASP RD Prajapati, police force from nine police stations gathered at Sendhwa Dussehra Maidan to attend a mock drill.

More than a hundred police personnel took part in an exercise where two teams of cops were constituted. One team was called to act as rioters or people stuck in riots. The other team showed their training skills to control the mob and riots.

Senior officers said though the staff is adequately trained, the personnel may not know how to react to emergencies most of the time. The drill taught them which formations would work, which weapons or gear should be used and at what angle, the officers said.

‘Sendhwa is a sensitive region. We had trained our cops how to control riots through warning, lathi charge, tear gas and firing’, said ASP RD Prajapati. SDM Abhishek Saraf, SDOP Kamal Singh Chauhan and others inspected the drill .

