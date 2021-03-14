Madhya Pradesh: Surge in covid cases in Ratlam, 24 found positive

Ratlam: Uptrend continued in the district with respect to the detection of new active Covid-19 cases. On Saturday evening, 24 persons were found active positive when sample reports were released here.

For the last few days, new Covid-19 active cases showing an uptrend every day has become a cause of concern for the district administration and public at large. As per information, sample reports of 332 persons were lying pending at the GMC Laboratory.

Official information said that the new Covid-19 active cases yesterday evening were found from Vardan Nagar, Gulmohar Colony, P&T Colony, Kasturba Nagar, Power House road, Gopal Gaushala colony, Ratnapuri, Mukherji Nagar, Meera Kuti, Midtown, Gandhi Nagar, Mahavir Nagar, Mitra Niwas road, Junawas Sailana, Jaora near Dayan Mandir. 124 persons are admitted for the treatment while one person on recovery was discharged yesterday. 84 persons have died so far due to Covid-19 in the district and three of them in last one week period.

Meanwhile, the fight against Covid-19 has also speeded up in the district as vaccination sessions have begun to be held in the rural areas' public health centers too. For March 13, a target of vaccination of 8 thousand persons at various places in the district was fixed.

At DRP lines and railway hospital second dose of vaccination was given to those who had undergone first dose between Feb 8 to 12. District administration has also informed that from the petrol pump, diesel and petrol will be distributed to only those who were wearing masks.