Madhya Pradesh: Dhar registers its first FIR under MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance 2020

Dhar: First FIR under new law Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance 2020 enacted recently was registered here in Dhar town on Saturday late in the evening against one who belongs to the Muslim community.

Complainant in her complaint to the police informed that Zoef, son of Rafique barged into the resident of the complainant and allegedly molested her. A complainant who is pursuing her graduation and residing at a rented room in Dinyalpuram Colony informed that Zoef introduced himself and befriended her hiding her identity including his religion. When she came to now about the reality, the accused barged into her residence and molested her.

After the incident, complainant lodged her complaint at Kotwali police station. As soon as members of Hindu organization came to know about the incident, they rushed to the Kotwali police station and raised protests. They demanded police to arrest the accused person as soon as possible.