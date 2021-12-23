Indore: Sunny weather brings relief from biting cold

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The weather on Wednesday gave much-needed relief to residents from the biting cold as the day temperature increased by 3 degrees Celsius over the past two days. A 2-degree-Celsius increase in the night temperature was also recorded compared to that recorded on Tuesday. The day started misty as visibility dropped to 1,500 metres.

Later, the sky turned clear with bright sunlight that gave a respite to residents from four-long cold winds sweeping the city. The residents enjoyed pleasant weather as a heavy rush was seen on the city roads after three or four days.

According to the meteorological department, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which was 1 degree Celsius below normal. The minimum temperature at 9.6 degrees Celsius was 1 degree Celsius below normal. Morning and evening humidity was 66 per cent and 53 per cent, respectively.

On Monday, the city’s day temperature was 23.3 degrees Celsius, which was 4 degrees Celsius below normal.

‘Another U-turn likely’

‘On Wednesday, the weather turned pleasant due to a clear sky. Similar conditions will prevail for the next couple of days. Day and night temperatures will increase. However, the weather can take another U-turn in the next few days if the northern parts of the country receive fresh snowfall’ — Met department official.

