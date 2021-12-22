Bhopal: Poster making contest on Ramanujan, Aryabhata, Pythagoras theme to mark National Mathematics Day

BHOPAL: A poster making contest themed on contributions of Ramanujan, Aryabhata, Pythagoras, Number System, Infinite Series, Archimedes and Future of Mathematics, Congruence Theorem was organised to mark National Mathematics Day on Wednesday. An e-Quiz was also held.

Science Club of Bhopal School of Social Sciences organised the event in association with National Council for Science and Technology Communication, Department Of Science and Technology, New Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh Council for Science and Technology, Bhopal. The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of renowned mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. The aim of the event is to make people aware of the discoveries and development of mathematics and its importance in the growth of humanity.

More than 350 participants registered, attempted the quiz and uploaded posters from across the country. The poster making competition was held in online-offline modes, while the e-Quiz was conducted online through Google forms.

The quiz was designed on a single login one time format. The registered participants could attempt the quiz only once in scheduled time limit. The questions for the quiz were mainly about famous Indian mathematicians and their contributions. Cash prizes will be distributed to winners at valedictory function

The event convener Jerolina Fernandez said there is a constant fear for mathematics and to eradicate the fear, we need to identify the problem area and rectify it. She urged the students to show interest towards research in mathematics.

Head of Science Department Vandana Yadav said, “The beauty of mathematics lies in its teaching. It improves problem-solving ability, creativity, logical as well as critical thinking.”

