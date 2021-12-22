Bhopal: Santas, crib sets, cakes, pine trees;it’s Xmas time in markets

BHOPAL: Christmas is round the corner and the city’s markets are witnessing brisk sales of items meant for celebrating the festival.

From cakes of bewildering varieties, Christmas trees and a wide range of decorative items are available in local markets. As for the response, shopkeepers have different views. Some say that after the dull Christmas season last year, buzz is back in the market. Others, however, insist that the business continues to be dull. Seven varieties of pine trees are available at Archies Gallery, 10 No Market. Their price ranges from Rs 2,000 to Rs 9,000 depending on the height. The buyers can choose trees from 3 feet up to 9 feet. There is also a washable 10-feet high pine tree, priced at Rs 9,000.

Christmas is round the corner and the city’s markets are witnessing brisk sales of items meant for celebrating the festival. | FP

Christmas trees are also available. Their height ranges from 1foot to 9 feet and the price from Rs 650 to Rs 8,000. Then, there are LED Christmas trees (Rs 7,000 a piece) and Snow White Christmas trees (10,500-Rs 13,000).

Seven-feet high musical Santa Claus, costing Rs 14,400, is one of the attractions. There are crib sets made of wood and fibre. An LED reindeer, fashioned with metal and jute, is priced at Rs 10,495. Decorative items like bells and stars can be bought for Rs 145 to Rs 1,500. Coffee mugs, especially designed for occasion are also available and so are candles in more than 20 varieties including gel, aroma, wax and metal with prices ranging from Rs 75 to Rs 2,000.

Advertisement

Christmas is round the corner and the city’s markets are witnessing brisk sales of items meant for celebrating the festival. | FP

Gallery owner Ravi Khatwani said business is far better than last year, when Covid-19 pandemic affected celebrations. All items are in demand. “People started shopping for Christmas 15 days back,” he added.

Ashish Jain of Pushpa Collections in New Market, however, says that they have been able to sell barely 50% of their stocks to date. “But there are still three days to go. Maybe, the market will pick up,” he remarked.

Fantasy Bakery in New Market is offering a wide range of cakes. “We have plum, rum, walnut, rich chocolate and fruit cakes,” said the owner Vishal Talreja. The prices vary. A 400-gram plum cake, for instance, is priced at Rs 180. According to him, the sales are not very encouraging. “Probably, Omicron has caused a scare among people,” he says.

Christmas is round the corner and the city’s markets are witnessing brisk sales of items meant for celebrating the festival. | FP

Advertisement

Christmas is round the corner and the city’s markets are witnessing brisk sales of items meant for celebrating the festival. | FP

According to Ravi, the manager of Chhabra Collection in New Market, artificial plants like palm, green, bonsai money, and rubber are in demand. Customers have also bought flower sticks like lilies, cherry blossoms for the festival. The business is 45% to 50% more in comparison to last year.

Top-n-Town is also offering cakes of different varieties. A 300-gram rum cake at the outlet costs Rs 225. Manish Ahuja of Ahuja Proteins says that rum, plum, fruit and chocolate cakes are in great demand.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 11:14 PM IST