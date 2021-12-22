Madhya Pradesh: Include Bhagavad Gita, vedas in syllabus

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): President of Satsang Foundation Madanapalle Andhra Pradesh and Padma Bhushan Madhukar Nath has urged the state government to give proper place to Indian philosophy, Bhagavad Gita, Vedas, Upanishads, Patanjali Yoga and Sanskrit in syllabuses.

He was speaking at a symposium on the role of education in character building and personality development. Nath was chief guest of the event organised by Barkatullah University. Minister of Higher Education Mohan Yadav presided over the function.

He requested the minister that Bhagavad Gita, Upanishad should be an integral part of Patanjali Yoga and Sanskrit. He also threw light on reincarnation and yoga. He said that how even after being born in a Muslim family, he received the education of Bhagavad Gita, Upanishad, Vedas and Puranas.

Besides, a book on Yoga was released at the event. Yoga was also performed by the students of the Yoga Department. The vote of thanks was given Dr IK Mansoori, Registrar of the University.

Moot court inaugurated

Minister of Higher Education Mohan Yadav inaugurated a Moot Court in the Department of Legal Education on the occasion. The Court, which promotes the research of law students, has been prepared in record time by vice chancellor Prof RJ Rao.

