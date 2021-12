Madhya Pradesh: We gave jobs under 27% reservation, claims CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacked Congress party on Tuesday saying that his government had provided jobs to OBCs under 27% reservation whereas Kamal Nath government got the matter entangled in litigation.

Condemning Congress in the state Assembly, Chouhan said when 27% OBC reservation in jobs was challenged in the court during Kamal Nath government, why did he not ask his lawyers to oppose the move.

'Because of Nath governmentĂ­s bad decision, OBC quota in jobs were also stuck,' he added. Chouhan said his government gave jobs on 8728 posts recently under OBC reservation.

