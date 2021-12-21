Madhya Pradesh: We gave jobs under 27% reservation, claims CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacked Congress party on Tuesday saying that his government had provided jobs to OBCs under 27% reservation whereas Kamal Nath government got the matter entangled in litigation.

Condemning Congress in the state Assembly, Chouhan said when 27% OBC reservation in jobs was challenged in the court during Kamal Nath government, why did he not ask his lawyers to oppose the move.

'Because of Nath governmentís bad decision, OBC quota in jobs were also stuck,' he added. Chouhan said his government gave jobs on 8728 posts recently under OBC reservation.

