Madhya Pradesh: Govt to move Supreme Court on OBC quota ruling: CM

Bhopal: Berating Congress for betraying OBCs of the state CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Centre and the state would move the Supreme Court for review of its order on OBC quota. He said that all efforts would be made to ensure that panchayat polls are held with OBC reservation in Madhya Pradesh.

He said this during a discussion on an adjournment motion brought by Congress on OBC reservation issue in panchayat polls on the second day of Winter Session on Tuesday.

CM Chouhan said that he was working day and night on the issue, had consulted legal experts. He was in constant touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, said Chouhan in the House, summing up the debate on OBC reservation in panchayat polls.

Earlier, leader of Opposition, Kamal Nath said that several untrue facts were presented in the House. Nath said that limitation, rotation and reservation are the three main key points of discussion.

He said that one should look forward for a solution. The government should move to the court and ask for OBC reservation and Congress will support the petition.

Shivraj government did not conduct these exercises according to constitutional provisions. You cannot even blame Corona as the government conducted by-elections on 28 assembly seats. You had one and a half year to complete provisions for the panchayat polls but the government brought an ordinance. Why, asked Kamal Nath.

Chouhan said that his government has always thought for the welfare and development of all sections of the society. He said that his government gave jobs under 27% reservation to the OBCs except for the posts that were under litigation. Congress increased the OBC reservation to 27% but got it stuck through court but Shivraj government provided them jobs under it.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 11:25 PM IST