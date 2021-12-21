Bhopal: Agriculture department asks farmers to irrigate, spray sulphur, create smoke for protection of crops

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The agriculture department fears that the frost, if it continues, will damage pulses, oil seed crops and vegetables in 20 districts facing intense wintry condition in the state.

The department has advised farmers to take precautionary measures to protect crops.

Districts like Satna, Rewa, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Seoni, Tikamgarh, Betul, Indore, Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone, Ratlam, Datia, Guna and Umaria, Khajuraho, Sagar, Bhopal, Raisen are in grip of cold wave. Frost has occurred in many places.

Agriculture department joint director BL Bilaiya told Free Press that farmers have been told to irrigate less. In case of frost, fire should be lit to raise smoke at night. Besides, liquid sulphur should be sprayed.

Former director, agriculture, Dr GS Kausal said frost occurs if temperature goes below 4 degrees Celsius, which mainly happens from 12 at night to 5 am. Due to frost, cells burst and leaves dry up.

