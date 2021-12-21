Madhya Pradesh: MP Vigyan Sammelan and Expo at IIT Indore from December 22

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A four-day Madhya Pradesh Vigyan Sammelan & Expo is going to start from December 22 at Indian Institute of Technology Indore. The programme is jointly organized by IIT Indore, Vigyan Bharati and MP Council of Science & Technology. Its theme is “Collaborative Ecosystem of Traditional & Modern Science for Vikashit Pradesh – Aatmanirbhar Desh”.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate Vigyan Sammelan virtually. Special guests on the inaugural function will be MSME minister Om Prakash Sakhlecha, Atomic Energy Commission former chairman Anil Kakodkar and IIT Indore chairman Deepak B Phatak.

Many subject experts are going to participate in the Vigyan Sammelan under which 17 conferences and 3 conclaves will be held in the next four days.

The experts include Preeti Ranjan Panda, professor, IIT Delhi, IMS Nandkumaram, managing director, MP State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd, Dr Satya Gupta, president, Indian Electronics Semiconductor Association, Dr Vaibhav Neema, professor, Institute of Engineering and Technology, Dr Ankur Beauhar, professor, VIT Bhopal.

Prof Dr Santosh Vishwakarma of IIT Indore said that apart from IIT campus, many institutes of Indore are also organizing seminars in association with Madhya Pradesh Vigyan Sammelan.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 07:35 PM IST