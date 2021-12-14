Madhya Pradesh: Sunday's robbery and firing has put traders into a tizzy

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The Sunday night robbery and firing incident that claimed the life of a goldsmith pressed the panic button among traders here in Sanawad town of Khargone district.

Bullion traders are feeling insecure and they demanded that the police administration should solve the robbery case soon. Along with this, bullion traders and other businessmen should be protected.

Earlier, around 10.30 on Sunday night, two unidentified bike-borne miscreants shot dead a certain Sheikh Ibadullah, 38, when he was on his way to his house. His fellow goldsmiths and family members claimed he had a bag containing gold weighing more than 1.5 kilogram which the accused took away. If the claim is true, it will be the biggest robbery reported in Sanawad town till date, locals claimed.

Victim Sheikh Ibadullah hails from West Bengal and was living along with his family and 15 other craftsmen. The craftsmen accept orders from different jewellers in the Sarafa market.

Meanwhile, Sarafa Association president Ashish Chowdhary and other members issued a press note on Tuesday and said they would submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state home minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday seeking police protection for themselves.

Chowdhary said all the traders would gather at Subhash Chowk, Sanawad, and reach the police station premises in the form of a procession. The incident has raised concerns among the traders. The association has also announced a reward of Rs 51,000 for the accused.

Meanwhile, the local police intensified their investigations with as many as six teams searching for the accused in Khargone and its adjoining districts, while six other teams scanned footage of all the CCTVs in the town to get any clues.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:44 PM IST