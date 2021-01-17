Madhya Pradesh: SUNDAY MORNING COMES ALIVE IN INDORE with prabhat pheris, messages on cleanliness, road safety in which residents took part in large numbers

Indore: The Sunday morning saw varied hues in the city. Celebrating the Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th guru of Sikhs, for the first time since coronavirus outbreak, prabhat pheris were taken out from various gurdwaras from across the city at 4.30 am. They reached the oldest and most significant gurdwara with memories of Guru ‘Imli Sahib’ between 6 am and 7 am.

Here, community members awaited them with flowers to welcome prabhat pheris as blessings. Prasad in form of sweets was also distributed to welcome devotees. Despite the cool morning air, devotes sang bhajans and conducted shabad kirtan with fervour. Sikh community will celebrate birth anniversary or prakash parv (Prakash Purab) of Guru Gobind Singh on January 20. “The major celebrations for the same began on Sunday,” president of Shri Gurusingha Sabha Manjeet Singh Bhatia and general secretary Jasbir Singh Gandhi said.

Besides, two major functions were organised at Greater Kailash Road, the city’s first ideal road. A function, ride on sweeping machines, was held wherein road sweeping machines were rolled out. Indore MP Shankar Lalwani drove one of them. Street plays, zumba were also performed on the occasion. People donated clothes at wall of charity situated on the road. Those present on the occasion included collector Manish Singh, IG, DIG and other police and administrative officials.

The road safety week was also organised at the same venue where police personnel played the music and band. Young people took to dancing to celebrate the occasion. A motorcycle rally was organised to generate awareness on traffic rules and road safety.