Makar Sankranti in Indore: Celebrating the festive cheer with delectable treats

Kite craze spreads wider in Indore

Kite markets were decorated in many areas of the city prior to Sankranti. This time other than main markets, temporary shops were set up in other areas, including Ranipura, Kachhi Mahella, Tilak Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Patnipura.

There were several types of kites including PUBG, Ninja Hammers, Chhota Bheem, Spider-Man, Happy New Year, faces of politicians, along with messages quoting importance of corona virus protocols.

People in Malharganj, Kailash Marg, Annapurna, Pardeshipura, Kalani Nagar etc. gathered in grounds and on their terraces to fly the kites and enjoy the day in sun. The game to fly the highest kite and cut another’s kite in the process was at peak during the day.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who came to attend the program organized at Kanakeshwari Gardens on Makar Sankranti, also flew kite and played Gilli Danda.

Worship at temples & cowsheds

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, a special decoration of Lord Ganesha with ornaments was prepared at Khajrana Ganesh Temple. There were queues of devotees in the temple since morning.

Special bhog prasadi was offered to the lord prepared with sesame to celebrate the fest.

Vidyadham Ashram had constructed a special gate for devotees leading to the gaushala (cowshed) for the festival.

From Kampel Shri Ahilya Mata Gaushala general secretary Rameshwarlal Asawa said, “We had prepared special offerings for the cow on the occasion with jaggery and sesame.”

On Kesar bagh road, people also reached Ahilya Mata Goshala for worship and charity from morning.

60-day Mandal Puja concludes

On the 60th day of Mandala Puja, devotees gathered at Ayyappa temple in Mahalaxmi Nagar and concluded their fast. The temple was lit up with earthen lamps to welcome the sun on Makar Sankranti.

The 60-day-long puja begins in almost all Ayyappa temple simultaneously as Sabarimala. About 30 million people from all over India including hundreds from Indore will be travelling to Sabarimala for conclusion of the Puja on Makar Sankranti. The puja began on first day of Scorpion month according to Malayam calendar.