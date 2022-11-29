Madhya Pradesh: Students grow a liking for Gyan Sagar reading room

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The district's first hi-tech government library Gyan Sagar reading room has been liked by the students so much that waiting has begun within 26 days. In November 2021, SDM Akshat Jain passed a resolution and issued a tender to appoint consultancy for the library in the Town Hall. After which resources were mobilised for the library by making changes in the building.

Initially the library was prepared for 30 students. 10 students had registered on the first day itself. In just 26 days, 37 students have taken admission which is more than the capacity. Now preparations are being made to increase 20 additional seats in the library. According to information, to come here, students have to pay Rs 100 for registration and Rs 500 per month.

SDM Akshat Jain said that the students preparing for competitive exams, course-related books, novels, current affairs books, newspapers etc. would be provided in the library. Along with this, the entire campus is equipped with a wi-fi zone. In the first phase, seating arrangements were made for 30 students here. But now as the numbers increased, it went up to 50. Presently two computer systems have been installed. Their number will also be increased. With the opening of the Gyan Sagar reading room, the need for students from nearby villages including Mhow Pithampur, Dhar Naka and Mahugaon to study in Indore or on rented houses have ended. Along with the convenience of people to study, we are also getting the benefit of having internet and books here, now we come from home and study in the reading room, said a student.