Madhya Pradesh: Students, Going To Take Board Exam, Injured In Road Accident In Agar | Representative pic

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Three students were injured, two critically, when they fell from their bike on Agar Road in Barod on Monday. They were going to the exam centre to take their Class X Board examination. According to the information, the three students of Ranayra village met with an accident when their bike got unbalanced near Pipliya Vijay village and they fell off the bike.

Two of the three students have been referred to the District Hospital, Agar in critical condition after receiving first aid from the Government Hospital, Barod. Barod police said that three students namely Durgesh, Arjun and Rajesh, residents of Ranayra village, of Modern School located on Agar Road, were going to the exam centre on Monday on a bike when their bike became unbalanced resulting in severe injuries.

The injured were brought to the government hospital in Barod by ambulance, where they received first aid. Critically injured Arjun and Rajesh have been referred to the District Hospital Agar. While Durgesh was discharged after receiving first aid and gave his exam. The Barod police are investigating the case based on the complaint received from the hospital.