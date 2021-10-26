Madhya Pradesh: Students demand cancellation of Class 10, 12 board exams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While education authorities have been trying to restore the education system by conducting offline board examination this year, many students have opposed the move.

Raising their demand to cancel the upcoming board exams 2021-22, students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Exams (CISCE) have started an online petition.

The students from both the boards demand that the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 board exams should either be cancelled or should be held online.

Education boards announced the pen & paper exam

CBSE said that the term 1 exams will be held in offline mode in November. The CISCE also stated that the upcoming board exams will be held in pen and paper mode only.

Exams will be held in an offline mode. CBSE will sanitise schools before exams considering the exams are being held amid a pandemic. Efforts will be made to set schools as self-centres.

Exam to be conducted 114 subjects

CBSE is offering 114 subjects in Class 12 and for Class 10, there are 75 subjects in total. Out of these, 19 are major subjects in Class 12 and 9 in Class 10, the remaining are minor subjects. While the Class 12 board exams will begin from December 1 and continue till December 22 for major subjects, the Class 10 board exams 2022 will begin from November 30. Minor exams will begin from December 17 for Class 10 and for Class 12, it is December 16.

The petition says

"ICSE took the initiative to conduct the 2022 year-end exams for Class 10 and 12 using the term system. This system however was forced upon us and we had no choice. We as students and parents wonder. What exactly was the point of doing this? That too MONTHS after CBSE announced it. However, we went along with it, hoping for the best. In this announcement ICSE specifically stated the first term exams would be ONLINE + MCQ. This is a safer way of conducting exams which have been adopted by hundreds of universities and schools around the world," the students said in the online petition.

"Taking the exams offline (CBSE and CICSE) is a huge mistake. If you need more time to correct the online examination programme, please do so. But risking students' lives is absolutely not worth it," they added.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 11:44 PM IST