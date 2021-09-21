Madhya Pradesh: Strict security blanket thrown around RSS office ‘Archana’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the visit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is scheduled to arrive on a two-day visit to the city on Tuesday, RSS local office ‘Archana’ has been put under heavy the security blanket of ‘Z Category’.

The RSS chief will be arriving in the city on Tuesday morning from Udaipur by train. Since, during his visit he will stay in the ‘Archana’ office of the RSS, the security forces have taken the security of the whole office under their control from Sunday.

The ‘Archana’ building is the headquarters of the Malwa province RSS. Due to the corona guidelines, Bhagwat will not hold any public programme, nor will he be attending any major public meeting. The RSS’s Malwa Prant Sanghchalak, Prakash Shastri, said that, during his two-day stay, Bhagwat will interact with the distinguished people of the city—including academics, entrepreneurs and intellectuals, who have made a special place for themselves in society. He will also be meeting young entrepreneurs who have made their mark in the field of business with their own efforts.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Ageing leopard dies in Van Vihar national park

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 01:21 AM IST