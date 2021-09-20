Madhya Pradesh: Ageing leopard dies in Van Vihar national park

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old leopard died from age-related ailments in Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

Leopard Beni, which was brought to Van Vihar in 2016 after being rescued from Rehti in Sehore district, died on Sunday, veterinarian Dr Atul Gupta said.

"Beni was friendly to another leopard called Panna, which died some time ago. Over the past two days, Beni had stopped eating and later died. The carcass was consigned to the flames as per protocol," he added.

Van Vihar is now left with nine leopards, Gupta said.

