Madhya Pradesh: Strict action will be taken if any cop is found involved in unlawful activity

Neemuch: Neemuch district’s new superintendent of police Suraj Kumar Verma assumed charged here on Wednesday. He declared that his first priority will be to curb the anti-socials and criminals.

A 2013 batch, IPS officer Verma transferred from Indore (headquarters) to Neemuch after transfer of then SP Manoj Kumar Rai. Verma told Free Press that since Neemuch is a border district and we will work accordingly.

On alleged nexus between few police personnel’s with the smugglers and that bring bad name for entire police department-- Verma made it clear that no such activity will be tolerated any more.

Verma said that strict action will be taken if any staff is found involved in unlawful activity.

Notably, some of recent incidents including attempt to frame a railway contractor in the false opium peddling case has brought bad name for local police.

Verma added that department will take all possible efforts to strengthen communication between police and public so that even the people from the lower classes can come to the department with their problems.

On state cabinet minister Omprakash Saklecha’s recent letter to district collector Jitendra Singh Raje demanding transfer of police personnel to other place-- Verma said that collector, minister and all of us are part of the administration and we all try to improve the administration.