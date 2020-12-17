Schools in Madhya Pradesh to open from tomorrow

Bhopal: All schools, government and private, have been allowed to hold classes 10 and 12 regularly from December 18 in Madhya Pradesh. However catholic missionary schools will not invite students for regular classes, at least for now.
Campion School confirmed that it will not be opening from Friday. Public Relations Officer of school Winston Vijay said that the school was open for doubt clearing sessions for students but for conducting regular classes, the decision will be taken after meeting with the parents.
The same views were aired by PRO of St Joseph School, Arera Colony, Vasundhara Sharma. She said that practical sessions for science students were on but as far as the opening of school for regular classes, the decision will be taken after considering the will of parents.
Parents haven’t received any information related to the opening of schools yet. ‘Generally, the school management sends a detailed notice about opening of the school, along with timings and other protocols to be followed but I haven’t received any information till date,’ said a parent from Carmel Convent School.
However, public schools in Bhopal have decided to open the schools but they too are in favour of calling the parents first. Parents will be showed the arrangements made by the school so that they can send their children without any fear, said Viniraj Modi, vice president of Private School Association.
All government schools have made adequate preparations and will start regular classes for students of class 10 and 12 from Friday.
