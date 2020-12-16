Madhya Pradesh: Policy for regularisation of guest scholars soon, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: This comes as good news for about 4,000 guest scholars in Madhya Pradesh who have been demanding regularization of their jobs. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured the guest scholars that a policy is being made in this regard.

A delegation of guest scholars met CM Chouhan during his visit to Rewa on Wednesday and reminded him of the promise that he made exactly a year ago. “Shivraj Singh came to our protest venue at Shahjehani Park on December 16, 2019, when he was in the Opposition. He promised us exactly a year ago that we would be regularized. We also told Chouhan about this coincidence,” said Ashish Pandey, spokesperson, Guest Scholars’ Association.

Representatives of the association said that Chouhan was well aware of the issue. The chief minister told them that the process for inviting guest scholars and choice-filling had already been started and about 450 scholars had been deputed in different colleges.

“The CM has said that a policy is being prepared for their regularization. It might take some time, so keep your patience,” said Pandey about his conversation with the chief minister.

Guest scholars have been working in colleges across the state for the past two decades and are now demanding regularization. Appointments through the MPPSC have added to their problems as hundreds of them were rendered jobless. They have been demanding jobs against vacant positions in colleges, but even that was stopped due to the corona pandemic. Things have started improving now as the choice filling process has begun.