Bhopal: Shivraj's govt accepts Congress ministers started the process for regularisation of guest scholars

BHOPAL: After admitting on record in state assembly that Kamal Nath government waived loans of about 27 lakh farmers, Shivraj government now has accepted that Kamal Nath government had started regularisation of guest scholars.

In a question asked by Jitu Patwari (higher education minister in Kamal Nath led Congress government) in the recently held assembly session, higher education minister Mohan Yadav admitted that the former higher education minister (Jitu Patwari) had initiated proceedings to regularise guest scholars.

Jitu Patwari had asked whether former higher education minister gave instructions on a note sheet on March 15, 2020, to regularise guest scholars to which Mohan Yadav replied in affirmative. Higher education minister Yadav said there is no plan for regularise services of guest scholars at present, in a reply to question asked by Patwari.

In his reply, Yadav also said that invitation was not extended to guest scholars to join work after choice filling process was completed in March 2020. Process of choice filling for guest scholars was initiated again in August and process related with it is on.

Guest scholars’ association convener Devendra Pratap Singh said facts placed in state assembly cannot be denied. “Guest scholars have now come to know that this government does not have intention of regularising guest scholars despite several assurances given by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other senior BJP leaders,” Singh said.

Mohan Yadav was in news recently when he said should he also commit suicide if guest scholars have done so. Yadav said it on Sunday when a delegation of guest scholars had gone to meet him urging him to accompany them to see CM and remind him of his promise he made to this effect earlier.