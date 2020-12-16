Madhya Pradesh: MPPSC sets up grievance redressal cell for candidates

Indore: Dealing with many legal cases, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has now setup up a grievance redressal cell which address complaints and solve the doubts of the examinees to their satisfaction so that unwarranted legations can be avoided.

“This cell will act as an information centre and applicants who litigate against the commission will get a forum in which most of their doubts will be resolved at the initial level itself,” a release issued by MPPSC said.

With the formation of the cell, the applicants will take least support of the court process and the disruption of the examinations will be reduced. This cell will have three members. Retired High Court judge IS Srivastava, has been appointed as chairman and retired IAS Renu Pant as member of the cell. Appointment of one more member would be done at the earliest, said the MPPSC.