Due to Covid, MPPSC suspends recruitment-cum-examination calendar for 2020

Indore: Citing a court case related to quota and Covid-19 situation, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), the state’s biggest government recruitment agency, on Thursday suspended recruitment-cum-examination calendar-2020.

“As a case pertaining to reservation is sub-judice in court and due to lockdown over Covid-19 situation, the calendar-2020 for upcoming exams is suspended. The new calendar will be released soon,” a notice issued by MPPSC said.

The recruitment process was in suspended animation for long over OBC quota issue even as job aspirants were on tenterhooks.

It almost clear became clear that the exams scheduled in 2020 won’t be held after Covid-19 broke out and any day, MPPSC will suspend the calendar.

The anticipation came true on Thursday.