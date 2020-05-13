Madhya Pradesh: Stranded migrants pen letter to share woes with Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel

Labourers returning from Maharashtra to their hometowns have complained about the poor facilities provided by the lower level of the administration. Recently, 33 migrant labourers stranded in Maharashtra have returned in three groups.

The labourers belong to Shivariya village in Punasa tehsil. They have written to Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel and asked him to improve the facilities. They said that the sub-health centre has been closed for months, which is a problem as scores of labourers are returning from their workplaces.

Laljiram Gathia was appointed as the panchayat secretary of Harsud janpad on January 1, 2020. However, he has not received charge yet. Assistant secretary Hemant Singh Chauhan is handling the charge of the secretary. The villagers say that the handling of responsibilities by an assistant sarpanch instead of the sarpanch is questionable. Gathia assured that he will assume charge in a matter of one or two days.

Punasa block medical officer Dr Ramkrishna Ingle said that the ANM posted in Shivariya is on maternity leave. The problem will be resolved once she returns.