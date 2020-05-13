Madhya Pradesh: Seven booked for cow slaughter in Sailana

Sailana police have booked seven persons for slaughtering a cow. According to cops the incident took place on the outskirt of Khakkara Kudi village under Narayangarh gram panchayat limit, about 10-kilometre from Sailana.

Narayangarh sarpanch Sanjay Katara informed Sailana police that he got an information from villagers that some people slaughtering a cow near a nullah on the outskirt of village.

As soon as police got news, force rushed to the spot and caught one Badri, son of Amra along with slaughtering equipment. Six others who were involved in the act fled from the spot.

During preliminary investigation, cops have identified six more persons who were involved in the incident and have launched a search operation in the area. Police informed that the cow belongs to one of the accused involved in the crime. A panchanma has been prepared and the carcass has been buried after postmortem.