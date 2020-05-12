Madhya Pradesh: Food prepared in this temple reaches rozedars before iftar

The beauty of India lies in its diversity and the beauty of diversity lies in brotherhood.

During the month of Ramzan, the Kothi Bazaar Mitra Mandal has set an example by providing food packets to those who are fasting. The food is being prepared at Radhe Shyam Temple.

Along with Kothi Bazaar Mitra Mandal- Pinkesh Mehra Mitra Mandal, Annakshetra, Ala Hazrat Network, Seerat Committee and several other organisations are also providing selfless service to the needy.

Kothi Bazaar Mitra Mandal (KBMM) prepares around 3,500 food packets per day for the poor, out of which 1,200 are exclusively for the rozedars (those who fast during Ramzan). KBMM ensures that food reaches the rozedars before iftaar in the evening.

Mandal’s Anil Daseda said that they started providing food packets on March 25 and the organisation has not stopped since. Members Ram Porwal, Mukesh Modi, Manish Modi among others are also contributing their bit in this cause.