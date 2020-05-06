Bhopal: Bound by faith, Muslims stand for nation, give sample for coronavirus test despite fear of desecarate Ramzan's fast

The Mother India colony, a slum area in Shahjahanand was declared containment zone a week ago. A team of doctors and cops were announced there to reach the designated spots for sample collection.

Initially, the residents were not ready to get their samples taken by the team of doctors fearing it will desecrate their fast but they agreed after appeal of a cop.

The cop gave a public demonstration in front of them while giving his sample to the doctors to assure them that it will not be a threat in any form to their belief.

They were apprehensive that the sample will be collected in a way that their fast in the holy month of Ramzaan will be broken.

The residents hesitated to step out of their houses despite several announcements made by the team.

When they failed, the local SHO who is also a Muslim asked a few of them to come to the police station.

He then sat in front of the team, they collected his sample and the demonstration was a successful initiative. After that all the residents started reaching their areas for collection of their samples.

For first three days, no one came forward for it and the reason for it was said to be their fast in Ramazaan.

The local SHO of Shahjahanabad Zaheer Khan when came to know about it, he personally approached few men of the area and asked them to see how the samples are collected. After seeing it, they were convinced and within three days over 100 residents gave their samples.

SDM Bairagarh Manoj Upadhyay said that administration tries to convince the residents in any way to give their samples as we have to fight the virus. Now, the rate of sample collection has risen.