Bhopal: Aerial salute to corona warriors by Air Force and Army, shower petals on AIIMS, Chirayu Hospoital

In a special gesture to extend gratitude, Indian Air Force and Army showered flower petals and paid musical tributes to the frontline COVID-19 warriors in state capital on Sunday.

Air Force conducted fly-past and showered flower petals on All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Chirayu Hospital as a mark of respect to the corona warriors like doctors and paramedical staff who are fighting corona from front. People were top of the buildings when they came to know about the fly-past of Air Force helicopters.

Similarly, Army bands paid musical tributes to corona warriors at both the hospitals. Doctors, paramedical staffs and officials of district administration, army men joined it. Collector Tarun Pithode, DIG Irshad Wali, BMC commissioner Vijay Dutta unfurled Tricolour at Chirayu Hospital with army men paying respect to doctors, paramedical staffs of hospitals who are working round the clock against coronavirus. They also played National song on the occasion.

Army men went to Koh-e-Fiza police station and offered cake to police officials who are fighting against corona. Both the programmes happened between 9 am to 11 am. Doctors, paramedical staffs who called this special gesture as moral boosting, thanked to defence forces for acknowledging their services and efforts to defeat corona pandemic in the contributions.

All the three wings of defence forces-- Indian Air Force, Navy and Army-- joined hands on Sunday, to salute the corona warriors-- healthcare workers (doctors and paramedical staffs), police and forces at frontline in the country. Indian Navy lit ships, Air Force conducted fly-past and Army bands present musical tributes at hospitals across the country.