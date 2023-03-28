 Madhya Pradesh: Stopped from writing exams, Class 6th student files plaint with collector in Jawad
Madhya Pradesh: Stopped from writing exams, Class 6th student files plaint with collector in Jawad

School manager Ramchandra Patidar said that the student was not regular.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 10:49 PM IST
Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): A student of class VI moved collector Mayank Aggarwal claimed that he was not allowed to appear in final exams owing to non-payment of fees.

Naitik and his father Dinesh Chandra Patidar of Diken in Jawad shared their story with the collector. Later, Aggarwal directed education department to help them. However, no initiatives were taken.

Naitik was a class 6th student at private school in Diken. He was not allowed to give examinations which began on March 15. His father was about to clear school dues in the month of April.

“My name is registered in below poverty line list. I was enrolled in a private school under the Right to Education Act. My father used to pay my fees in bulk rather than in instalments. As school kicked me out of examination, my entire year is ruined,” said Naitik.

School manager Ramchandra Patidar said that the student was not regular. His last session’s fee was also pending.

