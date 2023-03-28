 Madhya Pradesh: Police seized 54 kilograms poppy husk, arrested one peddler in Jawad
Madhya Pradesh: Police seized 54 kilograms poppy husk, arrested one peddler in Jawad

Madhya Pradesh: Police seized 54 kilograms poppy husk, arrested one peddler in Jawad

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): Team of Nayagaon police out-post in Neemuch arrested one peddler with 54 kilograms of poppy husk from the highway.

Nayagaon outpost in-charge Sumit Mishra informed that police arrested one peddler and seized Maruti Shift Dzire car and Hero Extreme bike from Neemuch - Nimbaheda highway.

Mishra informed that they got a tip-off about a white coloured car (RJ 27 CA 9047) loaded with a poppy husk.

Police intercepted the car and after searching the car, poppy husk seized from the car. Arrested person identified as Mangilal, 30, a resident of Punasa village in Bhinmal tehsil of Jalore district in Rajasthan.

During the operation, police noticed one motorcyclist moving infront of the car, just to confirm safe passage for the car. After police action, motorcyclist flee the spot, leaving the motorcycle on the road.

Police personnel’s chased him, but he escaped from the spot by taking advantage of the cover of the fields.

During police interrogation, Mangilal disclosed identity of motorcyclist. Police booked Mangilal under Section 8/15, 29 of NDPS Act. 

article-image

