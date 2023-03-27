Madhya Pradesh: Janpad president caught taking bribe from panchayat sarpanch in Jawad

FP Photo

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): Team of Ujjain Lokayukta on Monday trapped Jawad janpad president accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from none other than the panchayat sarpanch.

According to information from Ujjain Lokayukta, Khor panchayat sarpanch Balram Jaat lodged a complaint against janpad president Gopal Charan accusing him of demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from him to clear funds of Rs five lakh for the construction of an e-room at the community hall at Kheda Rathore village which falls under his gram panchayat.

Balram Jaat in his complaint claimed that the janpad president charged 10 per cent of the total fund sought by the gram panchayat and failed to fulfil his demand, Charan started avoiding them by making irrelevant excuses. Upset with his behaviour, Jaat lodge his complaint recently.

After receiving the complaint, the Lokayukta police got the complaint verified and it was found correct. The team laid a trap and asked sarpanch Jaat to visit Charan’s janpad office with money.

As soon as Charan accepted the bribe money, the team caught him red-handed with money. A case has been registered against him under the relevant Section of the Prevention of Corruption Act.