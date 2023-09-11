Madhya Pradesh: Statue Of Ex-minister Kalukheda Unveiled In Ratlam

Mahendra Singh Kalukheda |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Panchayat and rural development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia on Monday unveiled the statue of former agriculture minister late Mahendra Singh Kalukheda at Ranigaon in Ratlam district.

The sixth death anniversary of the late minister was commemorated with a blood donation drive and service to the needy in the village. In view of the event, large and elaborate arrangements were made by the late minister’s brother and state BJP working committee member KK Singh Kalukheda.

Minister Sisodia, who came as chief guest, unveiled the statue of the former agriculture minister and also inaugurated an open gym park. Addressing the event, Sisodia said that the statue was unveiled as a tribute to Kalukheda’s remarkable contributions and homage to his enduring legacy which remains a source of inspiration and guidance.

The minister also elaborated on the works and schemes of the state government.

The minister praised KK Singh Kalukheda’s far-sighted vision and love for social work and also sought support for upcoming assembly elections. Villagers from Indore, Mandsaur, Neemuch, and Ratlam districts and Rajasthan border areas, along with members of the Rajput community and BJP leaders, and workers also attended the event.